 Oath revamps Yahoo and AOL privacy policies to allow email, photo scans — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oath revamps Yahoo and AOL privacy policies to allow email, photo scans

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Verizon’s media company, Oath, which oversees AOL and Yahoo, has updated its privacy policies to allow for broader collections of data. And by broader, we mean your emails, photos, and banking information.

The post Oath revamps Yahoo and AOL privacy policies to allow email, photo scans appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.