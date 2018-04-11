 OAU lecturers demand probe of alleged sex-seeking professor - The Punch — Nigeria Today
OAU lecturers demand probe of alleged sex-seeking professor – The Punch

Pulse Nigeria

OAU lecturers demand probe of alleged sex-seeking professor
The Punch
The Congress of University Academics at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, and the National Association of Nigerian Students have called for investigation into the alleged sex-for-mark scandal against a lecturer of the institution
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

