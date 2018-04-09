 OAU Professor demands sex from Female Student to Pass Her - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
OAU Professor demands sex from Female Student to Pass Her – BellaNaija

OAU Professor demands sex from Female Student to Pass Her
A professor from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, has been recorded demanding sex from a student to pass her. In a phone call made to the professor by the student, the professor asked that the student have sex with him 5
