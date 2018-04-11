OAU reacts to sex-for-marks scandal — Nigeria Today

OAU reacts to sex-for-marks scandal

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, on Wednesday reaffirmed the institution’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment of students.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as saying that sexual harassment remains a serious offence contrary to the anti-sexual harassment policy of the institution.

He said the attention of the institution’s authorities was drawn to an audio recording now trending on the social media of a telephone conversation ostensibly between one Prof. Akindele and a female student of the university.

“The recording suggests that the lecturer was demanding sex in return for grade which clearly amounts to sexually harassing the lady.

“Since the matter came to our notice, the university has begun the process of identifying the characters involved in this apparent breach of its regulations.

“To this end, the university has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively.

“It is totally and morally reprehensible and the university will never condone such act by any staff or student,” Ogunbodede said.

