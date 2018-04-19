Obafemi Awolowo University Professor Suspended For Demanding Sex For Mark — Nigeria Today

Obafemi Awolowo University Professor Suspended For Demanding Sex For Mark

Obafemi Awolowo University Professor Suspended For Demanding Sex For Mark. Mr Richard Akintola a professor of the Obafemi Awolowo University has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly demanding for sex from a students in order to award marks to her. the professor never knew that the student was so smart as to recording their …

The post Obafemi Awolowo University Professor Suspended For Demanding Sex For Mark appeared first on Students Nigeria.

