 Obajana-Kabba road ready in December – Dangote Group - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Obajana-Kabba road ready in December – Dangote Group – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Obajana-Kabba road ready in December – Dangote Group
P.M. News
The 44-kilometre Obajana–Kabba concrete road project in Kogi will be ready in December, the Managing Director of AG-Dangote Construction Company, Mr Ashif Juma, has said. Juma, who stated this in a statement obtained by newsmen in Lokoja on Monday

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.