Obajana-Kabba road ready in December – Dangote Group - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Obajana-Kabba road ready in December – Dangote Group – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Obajana-Kabba road ready in December – Dangote Group
P.M. News
The 44-kilometre Obajana–Kabba concrete road project in Kogi will be ready in December, the Managing Director of AG-Dangote Construction Company, Mr Ashif Juma, has said. Juma, who stated this in a statement obtained by newsmen in Lokoja on Monday …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!