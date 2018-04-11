Obama, Trump And Theresa May Won’t Be At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding — Nigeria Today

Obama, Trump And Theresa May Won’t Be At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be inviting Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama to the royal wedding.

Kensington Palace on Tuesday, April 10, announced that the royal couple would not be inviting political leaders to the event, at least not on the basis of their official position.

This means neither US President Donald Trump nor his predecessor Barack Obama will be there. Not even British Prime Minister Theresa May was deemed worthy of a place on the guest list, CNN reports.

Instead, only personal friends of the couple will be inside Windsor Castle for the royal event of the year on May 19.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding. “Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

A White House official confirmed neither Trump nor first lady Melania were invited; nor was Prime Minister May, Downing Street said.

Unlike the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, this royal wedding is not an official state occasion and is regarded as a private ceremony, so there is no onus on the couple to invite political leaders.

Meanwhile, it is understood that some members of the public have received an invitation to wait in the grounds outside the chapel to watch the bride and groom and their wedding guests arrive and leave.

The post Obama, Trump And Theresa May Won’t Be At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

