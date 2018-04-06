Obasanjo backs ICAN on accountability index — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo backs ICAN on accountability index

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed support for accountability index established by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), saying every man and woman of goodwill must be accountable for his/her action and inaction if Nigeria must move forward.

Obasanjo, who received Isma’la Zakari, president, ICAN, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library ( OOPL ) recently, said it was high time Nigerians went against impunity, saying emphasis must always be paid on leadership, governance, development, value and culture.

He said, “We don’t even look at ourselves and that is the unfortunate thing. We should look at ourselves and say yes, where did we go wrong, and have the humility to say wherever we have gone wrong; we are ready to make amends.

“We go on with impunity upon impunity as if we have created ourselves and we have created the country. My prayer is that those who try to run this country aground with impunity, we leave them in the hands of God and God in His infinite mercies knows what to do.

“We cannot go on with impunity and think that it will all be well. So, your idea about accountability index must be welcome by all men and women of goodwill in this country.

“If you can do it, it will serve a very useful purpose. But I must also warn you: if you are succeeding in that, if you will do it conscientiously, neutrally and it will have the acceptance internationally, you will incur the displeasure of the authorities in Nigeria. Because you will step on toes and once you start stepping on toes, you know what that means.”

Responding, Zakari, who had come for the investiture of Atilade Bolarinwa as the 15th chairman of ICAN, Abeokuta and District, had said the Institute would publish its first accountability index report in September.

“The ICAN Accountability Index is the first of its kind mechanism for assessing public finance management and public governance practices in the three tiers of the Nigerian public sector, including federal, states and local governments.

“The Institute is very proud of its role in the development of this index, which we believe is relevant, innovative and timely contribution to accountability in public finance management and good governance practices in Nigeria.

“The index and structure will be widely publicised across the country, across the three tiers of government and to Nigeria citizens,” he said.

The post Obasanjo backs ICAN on accountability index appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

