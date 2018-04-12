Obasanjo gave us N500,000 bribe to impeach Na’Abba – Jagaba tells Court — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo gave us N500,000 bribe to impeach Na’Abba – Jagaba tells Court

Member representing Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency of Kaduna State and Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Hon. Jagaba Adams Jagaba has alleged that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration paid members of the House of Representatives N500,000 each to impeach the former Speaker of the House, Ghali Umar Na’Abba. He revealed this on Wednesday while testifying before an […]

