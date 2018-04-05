Obasanjo: ‘God will judge those running Nigeria aground with impunity’ — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo: ‘God will judge those running Nigeria aground with impunity’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo seems not to be letting off steam as regards his criticisms of the Federal Government as he has once again lashed out at the nation’s leaders accusing them of impunity.

Obasanjo who was speaking in Abeokuta the Ogun state capital when he played host to President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Isma’la Zakari said Nigeria will not move forward with the current level of impunity in the land.

“We don’t even look at ourselves and that is the unfortunate thing. We should look at ourselves and say yes, where did we go wrong and have the humility to say wherever we have gone wrong, we are ready to make amends.

“We go on with impunity as if we created ourselves and the country. My prayer is that those who try to run this country aground with impunity, we leave them in the hands of God and God in His infinite mercies knows what to do.

“We cannot go on with impunity and think that it will all be well. So, ICAN’s idea of accountability index should be welcomed by all men and women of goodwill in this country,” he said.

