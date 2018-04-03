‘Obasanjo not speaking for Nigerians’ — Nigeria Today

‘Obasanjo not speaking for Nigerians’

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja – A member of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Nasiru Danu has asked Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari saying the statements credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the re-election ambition of the president were his personal opinion.

Speaking with journalists at the national secretariat of the party Tuesday in Abuja, Danu said thoug Mr Obasanjo remained an elder statesman, his assertions on the performance of President Buhari were more political than anything else.

“The truth is that everybody can have his opinion on an issue but to me this is a successful administration. Buhari never promised to be a miracle worker. In three years the success of this administration in the economy, security are obvious.

“There is no nation that can progress or have meaningful development with the past levels of corruption. When somebody says he is a failure, failure in what? Are we talking about the railways connecting the country? The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri or Lagos-Kano rail line? The Mambilla project, the second Niger bridge etc.

“In security, compared to what we had before, there are improvements. Before Buhari, we were having attacks even in Abuja not Maiduguri but you can see the successes clearly. This is an election year. People are entitled to their own opinion. Obasanjo is an elder statesman and he is entitled to his own opinion. That is not the opinion of Nigerians”, he said.

Obasanjo had at the weekend described the Buhari administration as an irredeemable failure, asking Nigerians to not reinforce failure in the 2019 general elections.

