Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Lecture — Nigeria Today

 Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Lecture
Obasanjo To Chair LASU 22nd Convocation Lecture

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is to chair the 22nd Convocation Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) as the institution plans students’ graduation  for May 23 and May 24. The university’s Spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins,  made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. Martins said that arrangements  for 2016/2017 Convocation were […]

