Obasanjo wrong, Buhari solving problems created by PDP misrule – BVM — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo wrong, Buhari solving problems created by PDP misrule – BVM

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – A group, Buhari Volunteers Movement, BVM, yesterday described as baseless and politically driven, claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed.

It insisted that Buhari “is relentlessly proffering solutions to the nagging problems created by 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP misrule and impunity, which was spearheaded by Obasanjo himself in 1999.”

Reiterating that Obasanjo was wrong for tagging the Buhari administration as a failure, the group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Emumena Michael told the former President to “join hands with the current government in its bid to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

” Nigerians all over the country are fed up with the antics of Obasanjo to cause unnecessary tension and confusion in the political terrain in order to install a President that is answerable to him.

“When we learnt that former President Olusegun Obasanjo claimed that the Buhari administration that is working to rescue the country from the dilapidated position the PDP left it after 16 years of gross misrule has failed, it became very obvious to us that Obasanjo is bent on heating up the polity simply without respect to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Otherwise, how can someone in his position pretends not to understand the state President Muhammadu Buhari met the country and the diverse efforts of his administration to right the wrongs and reposition Nigeria for greatness?

“Is Obasanjo not aware that corruption almost ruined our country and it is taking this current government considerable efforts to change that ugly narrative? Is Obasanjo not aware that the oil based economy created by the culture of impunity the PDP introduced into politics is what landed us into the economic recession this country was experiencing, which President Buhari is judiciously addressing through agricultural diversification, promotion of local contents and manufacturing as well as massive infrastructural development?

“Is Obasanjo not aware that the inability of past administrations to set up systems to tackle insecurity is one of the reasons why the Buhari administration is still trying to set up foundations that can bring an end to insecurity across our country?

” Is Obasanjo not aware that the infrastructural decay meted on Nigeria by budgeting funds for infrastructure and looting those same funds, is the only reason why the Buhari administration is devoting a considerable part of his administration for massive infrastructural development?

