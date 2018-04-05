 Obasanjo: Yoruba leader, Adebanjo makes revelation on late Ige — Nigeria Today
Obasanjo: Yoruba leader, Adebanjo makes revelation on late Ige

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has revealed that he and others warned the late Bola Ige from joining the government of Olusegun Obasanjo. Ige, who served as Minister of Justice, was murdered in December 2001. Adebanjo, in his autobiography titled, ‘Telling It As It Is,’ described Obasanjo’s govt as a calamity. “We were opposed to […]

