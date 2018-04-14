Obasanjo's ex-wife: Has God aborted the third term plan of my husbandObasanjo, he should abort Buhari's 2019 bid — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo’s ex-wife: Has God aborted the third term plan of my husbandObasanjo, he should abort Buhari’s 2019 bid

Ex-wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo Obasanjo says God must foil the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, the same way Obasanjo’s “third term plot” failed in 2005.

In an interview with PUNCH, she opposed the re-election bid of Buhari, insisting that he must retire to Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

She said what Nigeria needs at the moment is a leader that will treat citizens well and remove hardship.

“I’m saying it loud and clear without fear. He (Buhari) should go back to Katsina. I’m praying to God that as He (God) aborted the third term plan of Olusegun Obasanjo, God should also abort his (Buhari) re-election bid for 2019,” she said.

“I respect the two of them, but they should stay out of power. Whoever is coming should be someone who would treat us well and remove the hardship. Chief Obasanjo is now out of office, so his eyes are wide open now. I love President Buhari but I don’t want him to contest.

“When he goes back to Katsina, I would love to go with my children and grandchildren to visit him in Daura. In a nation of over 150 million people, both of them have ruled under two different dispensations, and I think the electoral process should be reviewed so that we would have only one term because it’s enough for anyone who has a plan.”

Using Lateef Jakande, former governor of Lagos and Nelson Mandela, former South African president as examples, she said any political office holder that cannot achieve anything in one term has no business seeking re-election.

“He (Buhari) should not be in the league of those desperate to do a second term at all cost because I want him to be another Nelson Mandela; to leave an enduring legacy of love, unity, humility, forgiveness and selflessness that succeeding generations can learn from. I also have an advice for the government as regards the herdsmen and Boko Haram crises; I feel they should look for the sponsors and call them into a dialogue,” she said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

