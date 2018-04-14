Obasanjo’s Ex-Wife Offers Strange Prayers For Buhari — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo’s Ex-Wife Offers Strange Prayers For Buhari
An ex-wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo, has offered what can be described as strange prayers for incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Taiwo, in an interview with The Punch published on Saturday, urged God to prevent Buhari from getting a second term like he prevented her ex-husband from realising his third-term agenda. She added that […]
The post Obasanjo’s Ex-Wife Offers Strange Prayers For Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
