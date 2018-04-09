Obasanjo’s Third Force plots on how to take back Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo’s Third Force plots on how to take back Nigeria

The Third Force, a pressure group set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to chart a new course for Nigeria has revealed that it has perfected strategies to wrestle power from the present crop of leaders.

Top leaders of the group under the auspices of the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) in one of its meetings which held in Lagos over the weekend said the aim of the meeting was to rescue Nigeria from the current political office holders.

National Chairman of the movement and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Olisa Agbakogba said it was already perfecting strategies on how best Nigerians can install new crop of leaders.

“This is our first meeting after our summit in Abuja. We are discussing the way forward after the summit. We understand that millions of Nigerians are hungry, poor, unemployed and do not have access to basic education, good health care system, among other challenges.

“And since we understand that the general elections are close by, our central aim now is to increase the tempo of mobilisation across the country and ensure that we rescue the country from current political office holders. We want Nigerians to own the power for their common good,” he said.

