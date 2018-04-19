Obasanjo’s third force won’t last long – Amb. Oluwateru — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo’s third force won’t last long – Amb. Oluwateru
A former Nigerian Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Omolade Oluwateru has said the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), the Third Force advocated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, will not last long. He told newsmen on Thursday in Akure, that Obasanjo’s coalition was “a sheer deceit to draw attention of innocent Nigerians to himself”. Oluwateru, who was […]
