 Obasanjo’s third force won’t last long – Amb. Oluwateru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Obasanjo’s third force won’t last long – Amb. Oluwateru

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Omolade Oluwateru has said the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), the Third Force advocated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, will not last long. He told newsmen on Thursday in Akure, that Obasanjo’s coalition was “a sheer deceit to draw attention of innocent Nigerians to himself”. Oluwateru, who was […]

Obasanjo’s third force won’t last long – Amb. Oluwateru

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.