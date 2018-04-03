Obaseki Appoints New Acting Rector For Edo Institute — Nigeria Today

Obaseki Appoints New Acting Rector For Edo Institute

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed Prof. Abiodun Falodun, as the acting Rector of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen. The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in Benin on Tuesday. Obaseki said that the appointment of Prof. Falodun was […]

