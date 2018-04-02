Obaseki congratulates Edo people, security agencies on peaceful Easter celebrations — Nigeria Today

Obaseki congratulates Edo people, security agencies on peaceful Easter celebrations

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Edo people on the incident-free, fun-filled Easter celebration in the state, noting that the festivities held in a peaceful atmosphere.

The governor, in a statement, said that it was delightful that the people in the state held church programmes, visited family and friends and thronged fun spots to mark the Easter celebration in an atmosphere that was devoid of strife and rancor.

According to him, “The Easter celebrations held in the state in a peaceful atmosphere and we are glad that it was incident-free. The Easter celebration, to mark the resurrection of Christ, affords Christian faithful opportunity to reflect on the significance of the death and resurrection of Christ.

“We are glad that our people were able to mark these celebrations and go about their everyday life without fear of attacks or intimidation.”

He thanked the security agencies in the state for working round the clock to maintain law and order, noting that their commitment to duty was responsible for the hassle-free celebrations.

“We are indeed grateful to the security agencies for ensuring that Easter celebration was without incidents. It goes to show that the synergy we have formed with them in the past months are yielding results.

“I believe it is important to underscore the importance of this because we have been working to ensure that festive periods are safe and people can go about their activities without fearing for their lives and property,” he said.

