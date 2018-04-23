Obaseki extols virtues of late Engr. Bright Uwagboe Omo — Nigeria Today

Obaseki extols virtues of late Engr. Bright Uwagboe Omo

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has extolled the virtues of late Engr. Bright Uwagboe Omo, describing his legacies as ennobling.

The governor, who said this at the burial ceremony of late Engr. Felix Bright Uwagboe Omo in Benin City, maintained that the entrepreneurial prowess displayed by Engr. Omo while he lived captured the spirit of a true Edo man and Nigerian, who made the best of opportunities thrown at him.

He added that it was soothing that the late Engr. Omo left behind indelible legacies and offsprings that will sustain his virtues.

Notable dignitaries in attendance are the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu; former Minister of Finance, Usman Shamsudeen; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele; Edo State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anslem Ojezua.

Others are Chairman, Strategic Planning Team, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; legal luminary, Riki Tarfa (SAN), as well as commissioners and other top government functionaries.

Late Engr. Omo was father to Isoken Omo, the Executive Chairman, Edo Development and Property Authority (EDPA).

Meanwhile, the governor who was also at TV Road to attend the burial ceremony of late pa Agbongiaruoyi Ereyi Usoh, called on the children to emulate the good life of their father.

He said late Pa Usoh, who died at the age of 98 years, was a true Edo man whose life was a shining example. He called on the children to be united to carry on with his good legacies.

Obaseki was later joined on the occasion by former governor of Edo and Delta State, Lucky Igbinedion and James Ibori respectively.

The post Obaseki extols virtues of late Engr. Bright Uwagboe Omo appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

