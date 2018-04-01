Obaseki lauds Oba of Benin’s salary support for Libya returnees — Nigeria Today

Obaseki lauds Oba of Benin’s salary support for Libya returnees

…calls on philanthropists, business moguls to emulate gesture

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the magnanimity of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewaure II, for placing some returnees from Libya on salary, noting that the gesture was a landmark effort in rehabilitating the returnees.

The governor, in a statement, said that the gesture shows Oba Ewuare II’s commitment to seeing that the youths, who have returned home from treacherous sojourn overseas, are catered for and protected from the vagaries of idleness.

According to the governor, “I commend the Oba’s support for the returnees. This has shown that the Oba is not just committed to ensuring that our youths break loose from the grip of human trafficking, but that those who survived the hellish experience in Libya are catered for and do not have any reasons whatsoever to go back to their vomit.”

Noting that the Oba Ewaure II’s gesture came at a time the returnees need to be assured that they were not left in the lurch, Obaseki said, “This gesture came at the right time and will further complement the state government’s efforts to rehabilitate the returnees and reintegrate them into society. We are delighted and appreciate the Oba’s support since the onset of the recent campaign to stem the tide of illegal migration and human trafficking.”

The governor said much as the Oba of Benin is to be commended for the gesture, it was imperative to use the opportunity to call on philanthropists, wealthy Edo businessmen and others to support the campaign by also providing such palliative measure in rehabilitating the returnees.

“We, at this juncture, want to call on our illustrious sons and daughters to join in this campaign and help our brothers and sisters as they settle back into society. The Oba’s gesture is a clarion call to all. Much as the state government is committing resources to make this happen, we are certain that this cause could do with more hands. This will help build structures and institutions to stem the tide of the menace and restore our ethos and pride as a people,” Obaseki said.

