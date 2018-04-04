Obaseki Sacks Commissioner Over Sweepers Protest — Nigeria Today

Obaseki Sacks Commissioner Over Sweepers Protest
Obviously embarrassed by the protest staged on Tuesday by Edo state sweepers over 6 months unpaid salaries, Governor Godwin Obaseki, today sacked the Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun over alleged incompetence. The sweepers who marched through the streets of Benin chanted anti-government slogan as they marched to government house the seat of power to […]
