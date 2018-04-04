Obaseki sacks Commissioner, retires General Manager in Edo — Nigeria Today

Obaseki sacks Commissioner, retires General Manager in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr Reginald Okun and retired the General Manager, of the state Waste Management Board, Mr Aiyamenkue Akonofua. Their sack was announced in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, and made available to journalists in Benin on […]

Obaseki sacks Commissioner, retires General Manager in Edo

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

