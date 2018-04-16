Obaseki swears-in two Edo High Court justices - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Obaseki swears-in two Edo High Court justices – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Obaseki swears-in two Edo High Court justices
Vanguard
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has sworn-in Mrs. Orobosa Omotoso and Mr. Terry Momodu as Justices of the State High Court. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki (2nd right); his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu (right); Edo State Chief Judge, Hon …
Obaseki Swears In Two New Judges In Edo
Gov. Obaseki swears in two new judges
Obaseki Approves Payment Of Stipends For Returnee Migrants
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!