Obiano’s Commissioners Off To Harvard Business School — Nigeria Today

Obiano’s Commissioners Off To Harvard Business School
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State says plans are underway to send some newly appointed commissioners in his cabinet to Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, the United States of America (U.S.A.) to sharpen their managerial and administrative skills for optimum service delivery. Harry Udu, the Head of Service (HoS), who gave a hint of […]
The post Obiano’s Commissioners Off To Harvard Business School appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!