Obire Celebrates Oshiomhole at 66 — Nigeria Today

Obire Celebrates Oshiomhole at 66

Delta APC 2019 gubernatorial aspirant and Chairman of the HatField Group, Obire O’diakpo, Ph.D has felicitated with one of Nigeria’s leading nationalists and astute apostle of change, His Excellency, Comr. Adams Oshiomhole as he marks his 66th birthday anniversary. The aspirant has also described Oshiomhole who was a renowned labour leader and immediate-past governor of […]

The post Obire Celebrates Oshiomhole at 66 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

