OBJ, IBB, Danjuma Can Stop Buhari In 2019 – Retired General — Nigeria Today

OBJ, IBB, Danjuma Can Stop Buhari In 2019 – Retired General

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) has urged the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari not to take criticisms from former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida and former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma lightly. He said doing so might seriously damage Buhari’s second term ambition should he have any. The […]

