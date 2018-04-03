OBJ’s plot to discredit PDP will fail – PDP Chieftain — Nigeria Today

OBJ’s plot to discredit PDP will fail – PDP Chieftain

Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a Plateau PDP Chieftain, on Tuesday took on former President Olusegun Obansanjo whom he accused of plotting to discredit PDP to promote his personal interest. Obasanjo had in a statement on Monday, told Nigerians not to take the apology offered by PDP some weeks ago serious and had described it as a corrupt political party. But Mwolwus, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin that Obasanjo’s pronouncement was “very unfortunate and selfish in nature’’.

