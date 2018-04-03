OBJ’s plot to discredit PDP will fail – PDP Chieftain — Nigeria Today

OBJ’s plot to discredit PDP will fail – PDP Chieftain

Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a Plateau PDP Chieftain, on Tuesday took on former President Olusegun Obansanjo whom he accused of plotting to discredit PDP to promote his personal interest.

Obasanjo had in a statement on Monday, told Nigerians not to take the apology offered by PDP some weeks ago serious and had described it as a corrupt political party.

But Mwolwus, told Newsmen in Pankshin that Obasanjo’s pronouncement was “very unfortunate and selfish in nature’’.

He described PDP’s apology to Nigerians through its National Chairman as “a right step in the right direction’’, saying, “only great men own up to their mistakes’’.

“If PDP had apologised willfully, having owned up to its mistakes, I shouldn’t be castigated for that because every human organisation has its own limitations.

“Even though OBJ’s plots to discredit PDP for his own political party, he seems to have missed it and not knowing what he is doing.

“He is the most ungrateful Nigerian leader, who never knew how PDP was formed.

“But all the same, his party will not be anywhere close to having the confidence of Nigerians if that is the way he wants to go drumming for support to it.

“Obasandjo was never a member of PDP but out of sheer pity and magnanimity, the party brought him out of prison and made him president on a platter of Gold, ’’ the chieftain alleged.

Mwolwus futher said “we made him who is is today, yet he had the guts to spit and shout against us’’.

The PDP chieftain accused the ex-president of introducing corruption and corrutpting the National Assembly with his third term failed ambition.

On the list of looters released by the Federal Government during the weekend, Mwolwus described it as lopsided and unreal since the names of those who jumped from PDP to APC were omitted.

“By that list, President Buhari ended up disappointing his ardent admirers and supporters.

“If people who looted and jumped into APC and those in APC that were caught red handed are not in the list, but only PDP members, then there is question mark on it (list), ’’ Mwolwus alleged.

He called on Nigerians not to be bothered by the game plans of APC and Obasanjo, but should keep faith with PDP, which he said had realised its mistakes and wished to give them a purposeful leadership in 2019.

