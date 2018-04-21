 Oborududu says Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold now her target - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oborududu says Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold now her target – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Oborududu says Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold now her target
Vanguard
Blessing Oborududu, Nigerian female freestyle wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, on Friday said her focus now was on winning a gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Oborududu said in Abuja that she would intensify her training to
King Kurt leads the Games' golden momentsSports Hounds
Inam Butt vows to win Olympic gold for PakistanThe Nation
After Commonwealth, Pakistan wrestler Inam wants Olympic goldDaily Times
The News International (blog) –Trinidad & Tobago Express
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.