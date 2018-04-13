Oby Ezekwesili reacts to police ban on protests, rallies at Unity fountain — Nigeria Today

Oby Ezekwesili reacts to police ban on protests, rallies at Unity fountain

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to ban on protests and rallies at the Unity Fountain Abuja by the FCT police command DAILY POST reports that the police had tear-gassed and arrested popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju at the Unity Fountain on Friday during the #Free El-Zakzaky protest. In a series of […]

Oby Ezekwesili reacts to police ban on protests, rallies at Unity fountain

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

