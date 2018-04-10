ODM will not relent on electoral reforms - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

ODM will not relent on electoral reforms – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
ODM will not relent on electoral reforms
The Star, Kenya
National chairman John Mbadi yesterday said ODM will not relent on implementing electoral laws requiring political parties to nominate candidates on merit. Mbadi said he is sensitizing party members on how its leadership intends to duly comply with the …
MCAs criticise Mbadi over claims they were unqualified
MCAs angry over Mbadi 'illiteracy' remark
