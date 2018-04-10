 ODM will not relent on electoral reforms - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
ODM will not relent on electoral reforms – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

ODM will not relent on electoral reforms
National chairman John Mbadi yesterday said ODM will not relent on implementing electoral laws requiring political parties to nominate candidates on merit. Mbadi said he is sensitizing party members on how its leadership intends to duly comply with the
