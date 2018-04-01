Odu Festival: Symbol Of Unity In Nasarawa Community — Nigeria Today

Odu Festival: Symbol Of Unity In Nasarawa Community

The distinctive symbolic festival and the heart of traditionalism in Doma, Nasarawa State, the Odu cultural play is a symbol of unity for the Alago people. The Odu cultural festival is the major festival celebrated by the Alago people of Doma to celebrate victory over enemies and also usher in the rainy season. Although, […]

The post Odu Festival: Symbol Of Unity In Nasarawa Community appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

