 Odu Festival: Symbol Of Unity In Nasarawa Community — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Odu Festival: Symbol Of Unity In Nasarawa Community

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  The distinctive symbolic festival and the heart of traditionalism in Doma, Nasarawa State, the Odu cultural play is a symbol of unity for the Alago people. The Odu cultural festival is the major festival celebrated by the Alago people of Doma to celebrate victory over enemies and also usher in the rainy season. Although, […]

The post Odu Festival: Symbol Of Unity In Nasarawa Community appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.