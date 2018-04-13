Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His Son’s Birthday As He Clocks 5 Years Old — Nigeria Today

Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His Son’s Birthday As He Clocks 5 Years Old
Nollywood star actor, king of meme Odunlade Adekola celebrates his son’s birthday Adedotun Adekola as he clocks 5yr old.
Happy to the little king. Any resemblance?
