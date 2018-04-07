Offa Bank robbery: 9 policemen killed as death toll hits 30 — Nigeria Today

Offa Bank robbery: 9 policemen killed as death toll hits 30

The death toll from Thursday’s robbery attack in Offa town in Kwara State has risen to 30. Nine policemen were among those killed. It was gathered that the attackers also hit the police station in the area. Over 25 robbers had stormed the town, raiding five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the […]

