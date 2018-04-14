 Offa Bank Robbery! Full List and Names of 12 suspects Arrested by Police — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Offa Bank Robbery! Full List and Names of 12 suspects Arrested by Police

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

  The police have revealed identities of 12 suspects involved in the last Thursday’s robbery in Offa, Kwara State. The police arrested seven suspects within the first two days of the attack, and made more arrests, later. Jimoh Moshood, the police spokesperson at Force Headquarters, released details of the arrests, including recovered exhibits on Friday.Read … Continue reading “Offa Bank Robbery! Full List and Names of 12 suspects Arrested by Police”

The post Offa Bank Robbery! Full List and Names of 12 suspects Arrested by Police appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.