Offa bank robbery: IGP deploys mopol unit to Kwara — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: IGP deploys mopol unit to Kwara
The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of mobile police personnel to Kwara and Taraba States following the recent killings in the states. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday said the IGP has given the nod for three police mobile force units, high […]
Offa bank robbery: IGP deploys mopol unit to Kwara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!