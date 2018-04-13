Offa bank robbery: Kwara Gov, Ahmed speaks on security plans — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: Kwara Gov, Ahmed speaks on security plans
Following the Offa Bank robbery, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has said his administration will procure additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to ensure the protection of lives and properties across the state. He made the disclosure during the swearing-in of a new Khadi of the state Shariah Court of Appeal, Mas’ud Oniye. Ahmed assured […]
