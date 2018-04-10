Offa Bank Robbery! Photos Of Female Police Officer Killed A Day After Celebrating Birthday Of Late Sister’s Twins — Nigeria Today

Offa Bank Robbery! Photos Of Female Police Officer Killed A Day After Celebrating Birthday Of Late Sister’s Twins

A female police Inspector Makinde Yemisi Florence Grace, daughter of a retired police inspector, James Oyeyemi was among the police officers killed by armed robbers last Thursday in Offa. The woman died a day after she had taken to Facebook to celebrate her late sister’s twins on their birthday. Speaking to newsmen, 72-year-old Mr Oyeyemi […]

