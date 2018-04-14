Offa bank robbery: Police arrest 12 more suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: Police arrest 12 more suspects

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigeria Police have arrested additional 12 suspects in connection with last week’s banks raid by armed robbers in Offa, Kwara State.

The suspects were arrested by the high-powered Police Investigation Team, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), three units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Anti-Robbery equipment which were deployed to Kwara State by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to carry out discreet investigation into the banks robbery.

The Force Headquarters’ spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who briefed the media on the update of investigation into the development, said sensitive materials handsets, ipads and telephone SIM cards belonging to victims of the robbery were also recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects were arrested in Lagos, Ibadan, Illorin and Offa respectively, with dangerous weapons such as Beretta pistols and lives ammunition.

He said the suspects confessed during discreet interrogation of their active engagement in the crime.

He listed the suspects as Adegoke Shogo, 29, arrested in Offa; Kayode Opadokun 35, arrested in Offa; Kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36, arrested in Offa; Azeez Abdullahi 27, arrested in Offa and Alexander Reuben, 39, arrested in Lagos.

Also were Jimoh Isa, 28, arrrested in Lagos; Azeez Salawudeen, 20, arrested in Offa and victim’s phone and sim cards recovered from him; Adewale Popoola, 22 years old arrested in Offa and victim’s phone and sim cards recovered from him; Adetoyese Murtaugh, 23, arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State; Aminu Ibrahim 18, arrested in Ilorin; Richard Buba Terry, 23, also arrested in Ilorin and Peter Jaba, 25, arrested in Ilorin.

“The Police team engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which led to the arrest of the suspects. Some of the arrests also involved serious exchange of gun fire between the Police and the suspects in their various hideouts.

