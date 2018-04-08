Offa bank robbery: Saraki a better leader than Buhari – Omokri — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: Saraki a better leader than Buhari – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan says Senate President, Bukola Saraki would make a better leader than President Muhammadu Buhari. Omokri in a series of tweets, said this in reaction to Saraki’s visit to Offa after robbery incident that left many people dead. DAILY POST had reported that Saraki on Saturday visited […]

Offa bank robbery: Saraki a better leader than Buhari – Omokri

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

