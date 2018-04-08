Offa Bank robbery: Saraki reveals discussion with IG of Police — Nigeria Today

Offa Bank robbery: Saraki reveals discussion with IG of Police

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday spoke to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, to discuss long-term solutions to protect the lives and property of the people of Offa, Kwara state, following Thursday’s coordinated attack on several establishments. In a post on his Facebook page and a series of Tweets on […]

Offa Bank robbery: Saraki reveals discussion with IG of Police

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

