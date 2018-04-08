Offa Bank robbery! We counted 50 dead bodies – Vigilante group — Nigeria Today

Offa Bank robbery! We counted 50 dead bodies – Vigilante group

The Operations Commander, Vigilance Group of Nigeria, Offa, Kwara State chapter, Wasiu Adepoju, on Saturday, said vigilantes in the state counted about 50 dead bodies after the Offa Bank robbery on Thursday. This was against the 17 people that was accounted for by the state Commissioner of police, Mr. Lawan Ado. According to the police […]

The post Offa Bank robbery! We counted 50 dead bodies – Vigilante group appeared first on Timeofgist.

