Offa Robbery Attack: First Bank to partner with govt on security, says MD — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery Attack: First Bank to partner with govt on security, says MD

First Bank Holdings has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the government in providing security in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara to curb incessant armed robbery. The Managing Director of the holdings, Dr. Adesola Kazeem said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the Ilorin International Airport on Monday. […]

The post Offa Robbery Attack: First Bank to partner with govt on security, says MD appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

