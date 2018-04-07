Offa robbery: Create more border stations to curtail crimes, group tells IGP - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Offa robbery: Create more border stations to curtail crimes, group tells IGP – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Offa robbery: Create more border stations to curtail crimes, group tells IGP
Vanguard
Offa robbery : Mr Charles, the President, Kwara Youth Stakeholders Forum, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Idris Abubakar, to establish more police stations in border communities in the state. Folayan, via a statement issued on …
Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D'Tigers 110-65 in opener
Commonwealth Games: D'Tigers Lose Again, Can't Stop Canada
Commonwealth Games: D'Tigers suffer shock defeat to N/Zealand
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!