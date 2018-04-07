Offa Robbery Death Toll Hits 30 — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery Death Toll Hits 30

Latest reports indicate that the death toll in Thursday’s robbery attack in Offa in Kwara State has risen to 30. Scores of robbers had hit the town and raided five commercial banks in the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state. The attack lasted for hours and left […]

