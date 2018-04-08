Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects

Seven suspects are now in police custody in connection with Thursday’s robbery attacks on five banks in Offa, Kwara State.

Police Commissioner Lawan Ado confirmed the arrest yesterday.

“Seven suspects were arrested; one at Igosun road and six others at different locations in Offa,” the police commissioner told reporters.

Police Commissioner Ado said the suspects “are helping us in our investigation and seven vehicles abandoned and recovered from the armed robbers, while some rifles were carted away by the robbers.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered a full investigation and has directed his Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting the robbers arrested.

“The command wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims while also wishing the injured quick recovery,” he said.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed had at the weekend offered N5 million for information on the robbery. His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr Muyideen Akorede, in a statement in Ilorin, said information can be passed to the state police command on the following numbers :0803 739 1280 and 0803 702 4320.

Ahmed assured such informants of anonymity, confidentiality and safety, as no harm will befall them on account of assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.

He said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community.

The post Offa robbery: Police arrest seven suspects appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

