Offa Robbery: Staffers At Hotel Where Suspects Allegedly Lodged Charged To Court — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery: Staffers At Hotel Where Suspects Allegedly Lodged Charged To Court

The investigation into the deadly Offa robbery in Kwara state in which five banks were hit has continued with the arrest and arraignment of the proprietor and staff of the hotel where the suspects were said to have lodged. According to the Nation, the staffers arraigned were charged with criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence […]

The post Offa Robbery: Staffers At Hotel Where Suspects Allegedly Lodged Charged To Court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

