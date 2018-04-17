 Official Video: DMW – ‘AJE’ ft. Davido, Yonda, Peruzzi & Fresh VDM — Nigeria Today
Official Video: DMW – ‘AJE’ ft. Davido, Yonda, Peruzzi & Fresh VDM

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

In their usual fashion, DMW drops the official video to their recently released song AJE featuring Davido, Yonda, Peruzzi and producer Fresh VDM. The video was shot by DammyTwitch for Twitch Visuals in Dakar, Senegal. DOWNLOAD AJE AUDIO CHECKOUT THE LYRICS Check It Out Below…

