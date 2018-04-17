Official Video: DMW – ‘AJE’ ft. Davido, Yonda, Peruzzi & Fresh VDM — Nigeria Today

Official Video: DMW – ‘AJE’ ft. Davido, Yonda, Peruzzi & Fresh VDM

In their usual fashion, DMW drops the official video to their recently released song AJE featuring Davido, Yonda, Peruzzi and producer Fresh VDM. The video was shot by DammyTwitch for Twitch Visuals in Dakar, Senegal. DOWNLOAD AJE AUDIO CHECKOUT THE LYRICS Check It Out Below…

